This Viral Thread Pairs Red Carpet Looks With Mueller Report Redactions

The worlds of fashion and politics have collided once again. When the redacted version of the Mueller report was released yesterday, just about everyone was discussing its contents — at least what was made available to the public. Large portions of the report were labeled as potentially causing “harm to ongoing matter,” and those sections were blacked out from view. On Twitter, one person realized that the report itself — with its chunks of redacted text — could actually be viewed through an interesting lens: red carpet fashion.