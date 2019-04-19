This Viral Thread Pairs Red Carpet Looks With Mueller Report Redactions

The worlds of fashion and politics have collided once again. When the redacted version of the Mueller report was released yesterday, just about everyone was discussing its contents — at least what was made available to the public. Large portions of the report were labeled as potentially causing “harm to ongoing matter,” and those sections were blacked out from view. On Twitter, one person realized that the report itself — with its chunks of redacted text — could actually be viewed through an interesting lens: red carpet fashion.
It all started when Danny Nett, an engagement editor at NPR, created a thread of what he described as “Mueller report redactions as red carpet looks.” And, well, let’s just say that Nett might be onto something here.
Advertisement
His first selection? Emma Watson at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, wearing a monochrome Chanel gown.
page 33 — emma watson at the 2013 cannes film festival pic.twitter.com/gpiDUYbZD1— danny nett (@dannynett) April 18, 2019
Next up, Nett shared a snapshot of Lady Gaga attending the 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, where she stunned in a leather ensemble by Rodarte that was topped off with a bow and ruffle details.
page 28 — lady gaga at the 5th annual fashion los angeles awards pic.twitter.com/LVfuqtgAxG— danny nett (@dannynett) April 18, 2019
To complement page 20 of the redacted report — which was literally almost entirely blacked out — Nett referred to Billy Porter’s show-stopping tuxedo dress from this year’s Oscars. Christian Siriano designed the instantly iconic look.
page 20 — billy porter at the 2019 oscars pic.twitter.com/UscWW8Yt8K— danny nett (@dannynett) April 18, 2019
For the totally blacked out page 30, Nett posted a photo of Kit Harington wearing an all-black tux at the 2018 Golden Globes.
page 30 — kit harington at the 2018 golden globes pic.twitter.com/XhHWmfA1HN— danny nett (@dannynett) April 18, 2019
To match up with the patchy redactions of page D-5, we got this classic black-and-white number from Janelle Monaé at the premiere of Creed. Australian designer Manning Cartell created the two-piece ensemble.
page d-5 — janelle monaé at the warner bros. "creed" premiere pic.twitter.com/6fsTkV4UNo— danny nett (@dannynett) April 18, 2019
And last but not least, who can forget Sarah Paulson in this elegant Giorgio Armani gown at the 2015 SAG Awards? The plain white top with the flowing black skirt looks nearly identical to page 133. Uncanny, isn’t it?
page 133 — sarah paulson at the 21st SAG awards pic.twitter.com/ugBvgmO8Dy— danny nett (@dannynett) April 18, 2019
No word yet on whether Nett intends to pursue a career in red carpet commentary, but if so, this is a pretty solid starting point.
Advertisement