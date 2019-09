"I've heard from countless members of the FBI that are grateful and thankful for the president's decision," Sanders told reporters during a May 10 press conference. "... I've certainly heard from a large number of individuals and that's just myself and I don't even know that many people in the FBI." By Sanders' own admission to Mueller's team , however, that statement was a blatant lie. According to the report, there was no evidence to back up Sanders' claims and she "acknowledged to investigators that her comments were not founded on anything." She characterized the "countless members of the FBI" statement as a "slip of the tongue" and told investigators when she told reporters that "rank-and-file FBI agents have lost confidence in Comey was a comment she made 'in the heart of the moment' that was not founded on anything."