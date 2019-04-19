President Donald Trump is not the only one who is not looking so great after Special Counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report was finally released to the public Thursday. In addition to the report outlining how the president attempted to obstruct justice, it shone light on the culture of lying that runs rampant in the White House, frequently led by Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Sanders is notoriously combative with the press corps, often blatantly lying or just straight up refusing to answer reporters' questions. The Mueller report outlines a specific huge lie Sanders told after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in May 2017.
"I've heard from countless members of the FBI that are grateful and thankful for the president's decision," Sanders told reporters during a May 10 press conference. "... I've certainly heard from a large number of individuals and that's just myself and I don't even know that many people in the FBI." By Sanders' own admission to Mueller's team, however, that statement was a blatant lie. According to the report, there was no evidence to back up Sanders' claims and she "acknowledged to investigators that her comments were not founded on anything." She characterized the "countless members of the FBI" statement as a "slip of the tongue" and told investigators when she told reporters that "rank-and-file FBI agents have lost confidence in Comey was a comment she made 'in the heart of the moment' that was not founded on anything."
Pressed repeatedly on her comments on FBI agents, Sarah Sanders tells @GStephanopoulos, "It was the heat of the moment, meaning that it wasn't a scripted talking point. I'm sorry that I wasn't a robot like the Democratic Party" was about Mueller probe. https://t.co/mOQZNKl1wy pic.twitter.com/y3xcNwVYHg— ABC News (@ABC) April 19, 2019
Unsurprisingly, Sanders is unrepentant, telling ABC News' George Stephanopoulos Friday morning, "It was the heat of the moment, meaning that it wasn't a scripted talking point. I'm sorry that I wasn't a robot like the Democratic party."
Though the president may have no problem with Sanders' alternative facts, it's worth remembering her salary is paid by the American people — who should be able to trust what comes out of the presidential spokesperson's mouth. Many, including White House reporters, are calling for Sanders to either resign or be fired. Journalist April Ryan, who has been a target for Sanders in the past, said on CNN Thursday, "Not only does she not have credibility, she lied. The people, the American people, can't trust her. They can't trust what's said from the president's mouthpiece, spokesperson from the people's house. Therefore, she should be let go, she should be fired."
When asked if it's really a possibility that Sanders would be fired by a president who so consistently lies himself, Ryan said, "You never know. The president doesn't want to take the fall, so he may make her take the fall. Sarah plays a dangerous game in that room ... she is lying to the American public .. She says the press is fake when she's faking reports from the people's house. We've had colleagues who've had to move because of threats. I have to have security because of being called fake, and a loser, and all sorts of things from that White House. It's time for her to go."
April Ryan: "She lied-the American people can't trust her-it's fire me Thursday or fire me Good Friday, but she needs to go-Sarah plays a dangerous game in that room-she says the press is fake when she's faking reports from the people's house." #FireSarahSanders #ResignSarah pic.twitter.com/7iFMQNYkqh— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 19, 2019
