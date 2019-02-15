Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Lies Could Finally Be Catching Up To Her

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed to CNN on Friday that she was interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.
"The President urged me, like he has everyone in the administration, to fully cooperate with the special counsel. I was happy to voluntarily sit down with them," she wrote in a statement.
Mueller's team has also interviewed other senior officials in the White House including former press secretary Sean Spicer, former communications director, Hope Hicks, and former chief of staff John Kelly. While Sanders did not reveal the line of questioning, CNN reports that it likely focused on "how Sanders composed statements she made on the podium defending the President regarding the Russia investigation."
The special counsel is investigating potential Russian interference in the 2016 campaign and has indicted ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen. Before she became press secretary, Sanders served as a senior advisor in the president's campaign.
Sanders' honesty with the press has been called into question before. In May she was criticized for lying about payments made by Cohen to Stormy Daniels on Trump's behalf. She has also repeatedly made false statements about issues including immigration. CNN reported last month that Mueller's team is examining public statements made by Trump and his team in a possible effort to obstruct justice.
