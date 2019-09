The cast combines big names, and new ones, as the series spans 25 years, featuring teen and adult portrayals of the Central Park Five. One of the names involved that may cause buzz for a different reason: Felicity Huffman . This is her first release ( her other project at Netflix, Otherhood appears to have been stalled) since she said she plans to plead guilty in the college cheating scandal. Huffman plays Linda Fairstein , the leading prosecutor for the sex crimes Manhattan unit at the time of the case. She is featured prominently in the trailer, but in none of the promotional images for the series.