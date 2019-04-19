Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
Two years after Moschino and Sephora collaborated on a teddy bear-shaped line of products, the duo is back with another makeup collection — and it's like unlike anything you've seen at the retailer before.
Known for his cheeky takes on pop culture, nostalgia, and maximalism, Moschino designer Jeremy Scott looked to office supplies and the working woman as his inspiration for this line. (If you initially thought it was based on school supplies like we did, you're not alone.) The highlighters actually function as highlighters, the Wite-Out bottles house nail polish, and the jumbo pencil brushes blend it all to perfection.
After we Instagrammed the hell out of the cute packaging, we had to see if what was inside actually lived up to the hype. So we asked a few boss women at Refinery29 to test out these office-inspired products — and they shared their thoughts, ahead.
