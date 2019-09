The Situation & Fyre Fest's Billy McFarland Are Prison Friends

A Jersey Shore/Fyre Festival crossover? It's not out of the question. Stars of the MTV show Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Jenny McCarthy Show to give an update on Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. Sorrentino pled guilty to one count of tax evasion (that amounted to a cool $8.9 million) and is currently serving an eight-month prison sentence, where he's spending time with a name you'll definitely recognize.