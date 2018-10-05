The Situation found himself in a rather sticky situation, but, fortunately, his co-stars were there to support him.
The Jersey Shore star, whose real name is Mike Sorrentino, was indicted for tax crimes involving the sum of $8.9 million and recently went to trial. His brother, Marc Sorrentino, is also allegedly involved. The two were indicted on multiple related charges again in 2017, according to People.
Today, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in jail and two years of supervised release. His brother, Marc Sorrentino, has been given two years and a $75k fine.
The star plead guilty in January to one count of tax evasion. His attorneys argued that he should receive probation, while prosecutors pushed for a 14-month sentence.
Advertisement
"The Government seeks to punish Michael harshly, not because of his own individual conduct and characteristics, but because he is a celebrity," wrote lawyer Henry Klingeman.
Sorrentino initially arrived outside of the courthouse with most of his fellow cast members, who seem to have really come together in face of the allegations. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were among those present.
“We’re just trying to be there for him,” Polizzi said on The Jenny McCarthy Show, “It’s terrifying for him.”
Sorrentino's fiancee Lauren Pesce was also present. The two announced their engagement last April after a proposal on the show. Prior to the sentencing, the cast expressed hope that the wedding would go on; it was set to be televised on season two of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
“We just went for her dress fitting,” Nicole Polizzi revealed on Thursday, “she’s putting on the dress and doing all the fun bride stuff, but she’s freaking out too. I think we all just want it to be over.”
As of today, the scandal which began in 2014 is finally over.
Advertisement