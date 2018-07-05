We got to watch the proposal, and now we're getting the wedding. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino just revealed on Twitter that his wedding to fiancée Lauren Pesce will be televised during season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
"I wonder if Mike and Lauren’s wedding will be televised!" a fan tweeted on Tuesday. "I really hope so!"
Ask and ye shall receive, because The Situation retweeted the message with a resounding "Yes!" adding that it would be during season 2 of the reboot, which has been filming in Las Vegas.
Yes !! Season 2 of #JSFamilyvacation ??? https://t.co/FegGfsdR2G— Mike The Situation ☝? (@ItsTheSituation) July 4, 2018
The second season of the show is slated to return to MTV in August, which means this wedding is going down IRL soon — and this isn't the only update to the Jersey Shore family. Deena Cortese announced on Instagram earlier this week that she is pregnant with husband Christopher Buckner's baby.
"Our little family is growing !" she captioned a photoshoot on Instagram. "We have a sweet little boy on the way!"
Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! ?Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing ! We have a sweet little boy on the way! We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness? December can’t come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John❤️ you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!
While the pregnancy means we may not see as much of Cortese this time around, we're hopeful this wedding news means Pesce will become a more regular member of the crew. August, we're ready for you!
