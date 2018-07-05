Story from TV Shows

We're Getting Our First Jersey Shore Wedding Episode

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images.
We got to watch the proposal, and now we're getting the wedding. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino just revealed on Twitter that his wedding to fiancée Lauren Pesce will be televised during season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
"I wonder if Mike and Lauren’s wedding will be televised!" a fan tweeted on Tuesday. "I really hope so!"
Ask and ye shall receive, because The Situation retweeted the message with a resounding "Yes!" adding that it would be during season 2 of the reboot, which has been filming in Las Vegas.
The second season of the show is slated to return to MTV in August, which means this wedding is going down IRL soon — and this isn't the only update to the Jersey Shore family. Deena Cortese announced on Instagram earlier this week that she is pregnant with husband Christopher Buckner's baby.
Advertisement
"Our little family is growing !" she captioned a photoshoot on Instagram. "We have a sweet little boy on the way!"
While the pregnancy means we may not see as much of Cortese this time around, we're hopeful this wedding news means Pesce will become a more regular member of the crew. August, we're ready for you!
Advertisement
Related Stories
The Situation Was The Big Jersey Shore Winner
Ronnie Had His Most Honest Jersey Shore Moment
Jersey Shore Cast Is Already Shooting Season 2

More from TV

R29 Original Series