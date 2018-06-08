If You Thought Miami Was Bad, Wait Until Jersey Shore's Las Vegas Family Vacation

I'm one of millions of Jersey Shore fans that was li-vi-ng for the drama the gang's Miami family vacation brought with it. Sammi Sweetheart, née Samantha Giancola, did not come along for the ride, but we were not lacking in scandalous moments from the rest of the OG crew.
The ratings for the show were so high it surprised no one that MTV was chomping at the bit to renew the series for another Family Vacation. Who can blame them? In just one month of shooting, the cast and producers packed in the melodrama in a perfect marriage of low brow, shocking, and hilarious. We had insane visits to the strip clubs; we had Ronnie Magro crying in a myriad of bathrooms; we witnessed the return of Angelina; and we had many, many, MANY cheating moments caught on camera. And through it all, DJ Pauly D's hair never moved an inch.
The crew has been shooting season 2 in Las Vegas for the last few days, and so far the fan pictures and videos streaming in on Instagram have been a treat to follow. If Miami was bad for relationships, I can't even imagine what Las Vegas will bring. The location is a vacation for everyone except Pauly, who actually lives and DJs in Vegas.
Now, I'm just hoping one of those photos reveals that Giancola took my open letter to heart and joined up with the rest of the meatballs.
Click ahead for some fun behind-the-scenes images that are all suspiciously missing Deena.