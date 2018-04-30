Ronnie Magro is digging himself quite a hole lately. Mere days after we all saw him declare his love for ex-girlfriend Sammi Giancola on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, he started ranting against his current girlfriend and the mother of his newborn child, Jen Harley, on his Instagram Stories. The ugly accusations Magro and Harley were slinging at each other may not be on their accounts anymore, but the internet never forgets.
"Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter," he wrote of Harley, who gave birth to their daughter Ariana Sky on April 3, People reports. Then he posted a poll of sorts, "If your significant other keeps sex videos of their ex, shouldn’t they show enough respect to delete them, esp after being in a new relationship for over a year?"
That is straight-up slut-shaming, and Harley was not going to take it lying down. "You can't turn a coke head into a father," she shot back.
Hours later, Magro thought better of it, deleting his angry posts and writing (again on Instagram Stories), "I want to apologize for earlier to my fans and especially to @tater_tot_kitty I acted out of my gut and not rationally. I should've never acted in such a [manner]. My deepest [apologies]."
Magro has more than just his angry social media to apologize for. Regardless of whether or not she has those alleged sex videos on file (her right), he's the one who was just on TV apparently hooking up with a girl he met at a club while lamenting his breakup with Giancola.
"Every man wishes that he can be with the love of his life," he admitted on Family Reunion, referring to Giancola, who wisely opted not to appear on the reunion. All of this was while Harley was back home seven months pregnant with their child.
When speaking to People about what went down in Miami, he said Harley would understand his behavior as part of his job. "My job is always going to be in the club, partying and being around girls," he told the magazine. "But at the same time, it’s how I come out of the situations at the end of the day that matters."
