We get evidence of this fact during nearly every segment of “Last Night.” At one point, Ron explains he misses Sam because she gave him the feeling of “security.” Snooki asks if Jen can offer the same feelings of safety. Instead of considering that possibility, Ron shrugs, “No, I don’t trust her. Shit, I don’t.” Later in the installment, apropos of nothing, Ron announces, “I have always said I would rather pay child support than alimony.” This follows his repeated statements that Jen probably isn’t “the one,” and he may never be ready to marry her. By the end of the episode, Ron is asking, “If it is over, might as well enjoy the rest of my time here, right?” In this situation, “enjoy the rest of my time” means going to more clubs, probably with the option of touching more sheerly-dressed women. It’s not like Ronnie avoided that misstep when he supposedly wasn’t trying to enjoy Miami to the fullest — why would he when he's completely off the metaphorical leash?