The contrast between Jenni and Snooki’s emotional upheaval and the nonchalance of their male counterparts is striking. Remember, Pauly D. has a daughter named Amabella who is roughly Lorenzo’s ago. The DJ hasn’t commented once on how this trip has affected him as a father or if he thinks people will hate him for downing shots and grinding on women in South Beach nightclubs, nor has anyone asked him to speak on the subject. Ronnie also has a child on the way and hasn’t been forced to work through those questions either. In fact, he makes fun of his female friends for their tears during a confessional and insists they need to just chill out over missing the little people they carried in their bodies for nine months. After all, this is family vacation, bro.