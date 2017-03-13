I'll say it: The Jersey Shore was an iconoclastic show. At its height, the reality series reached unprecedented popularity for a show of its style. It seemed that everyone, including my 70-year-old neighbor Loretta, knew who Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was. Now, eight years after the show, we look upon the erstwhile cast as if they're former high school classmates. We check in from time to time, we squeal when there's a baby announcement, and, when there's a reunion, we feel a little bit jealous.
As Us Weekly reports, the Jersey alum gathered this weekend to celebrate the 30th birthday of Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, and the whole shebang has us feeling a little nostalgic. The gang all came through — Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Deena Cortese, and Vinny Guadagnino. (In bizarre but not-so-surprising news, Bachelor villain Olivia Caridi was also present.)
Nearly every attendee documented the festivities on Instagram. When you are a reality star, this is half of your job — post everything you do on Instagram, and keep the hashtags coming. For starters, Cortese, who recently got engaged, gave us this post.
Snooki, perhaps the most well-known of the crew, shared a grainy pic of her own.
Guadagnino was perhaps the most reflective. He writes in the caption of his post, "Remember these fucks?" Yes, sir, we sure do. (He also notes that Giancola isn't in the photo.)
And Jenni "JWoww" Farley, by far the most prolific poster of the night, shared a video of the crew dancing to Drake's "One Dance."
This is where the nostalgia kicks in. It's almost as if it's 2009, and we're watching the Jersey shore stars get down on a Friday night. Only this time, Snooki and JWoww both have children — Snooki also has an Etsy shop, while we're at it — and there are no gyms, tans, or laundry to be seen. To boot, Michael Sorrentino, also known as "The Situation," is nowhere to be found.
The more life changes, the more life changes, you know? Pickles become artisanal delicacies, Tinsley Mortimer is going to join the cast of Real Housewives of New York, and The Situation is inexplicably MIA on Sammi Sweetheart's birthday.
