2018 is quickly approaching, and many of us are happy to leave this year behind. And now, we have even more reason to bid adieu to a year defined by disappointment. Look out, the cast of Jersey Shore is reuniting to invade the Boardwalk in 2018, and we're being completely serious when we say that we can't wait.
Variety reports that the cast of the original Jersey Shore will be reuniting for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, to premiere sometime next year. The cast includes the original favorites: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley (yes, that's two W's), Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.
Advertisement
Notably absent is one of our favorite Jersey Shore cast members, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola. A source told Us Weekly that Giancola declined to join the reboot because "she didn't want to be around Ronnie." Given that that they finally broke up for good earlier this year, and that she had to suffer through Ortiz-Magro's televised abuse toward Giancola on Famously Single, we totally support her decision.
The original Jersey Shore spawned a million think pieces, and a million more cynical jokes and hand-wringing about the end of pop culture as we know it. Instead, the show humanized a group of people who were just as in on the joke as all of us. Times have changed, though, and we're curious to see the new lives of our favorite guidos and guidettes. Will Snooki and JWOWW bring their kids to the boardwalk? Has The Situation finally learned some grace and humility? Has DJ Pauly D embraced dubstep? We hope these burning questions, and more will be answered in the Jersey Shore reboot. We've got our self-tanner ready.
Advertisement