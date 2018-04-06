I definitely watched Jersey Shore in high school, but I was never a diehard fan. I knew enough to throw out the vernacular in conversations with my friends from time to time, referring to the couch in my parent's basement as the "smush room" and fist-pumping when the moment called for it, but I didn't have a favorite cast member, and if I did, it certainly wouldn't have been Vinny Guadagnino. So why am I, almost ten years later, now ready to die for him? An investigation.
Out of all the cast members who reunited last night for the first episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Guadagnino's glo-up might be the most impressive — and I'm not talking about his body (the other members of the cast have got that covered). He's emerged as pretty much the only dude who genuinely seems to have gotten his life together since 2009. He's not living with his mom, he has (or had) a steady girlfriend, and he's all about that fitness life, branding himself #ketoguido on Instagram. He also perfected a signature dance move, and it's that change, specifically, that's won me over.
Listen, for better or worse, I have a soft spot a boy who knows how to do comedy, and last night proved that Guadagnino's 2012 UCB Improv 201 class really paid off.
Just had my UCB 201 graduation show. A couple more levels and I'm gonna start inviting you guys !— Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) December 9, 2012
His dance move is essentially an extended bit that involves trying to open a locked door and ultimately kicking it in the moment the beat drops. Let me break it down. First, you attempt to open the door:
You keep trying:
And when the beat drops:
I love comedy! I love dancing! I love Vinny Guadagnino! If he does anything bad this season I pray no one tells me, because his wholesome transformation is now the only thing I'm tuning in for.
