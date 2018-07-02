This family vacation just got a little more crowded. The Jersey Shore reboot that just wrapped up its first season on MTV brought back some of our favorite cast members from the late 2000s original, and now one more meatball has been added to the crew: Deena Cortese is pregnant!
Cortese and husband Christopher Buckner announced the news on social media Monday morning, perhaps answering why Cortese is nowhere to be found in photos of the gang currently filming in Vegas.
"Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans!" Cortese captioned a slideshow of the most adorable announcement photos. "Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing ! We have a sweet little boy on the way! We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness. December can’t come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!
However, does this mean Cortese's presence could be lacking in the upcoming second season of the series? That would bring the number of women in the house down to two. Will the second season continue with this imbalance? Will Cortese take us through her pregnancy as thoroughly as her normal antics? Will Sammi Sweetheart return in her place?
All will be answered when the second season premieres in August. For now, congrats to the happy family!
