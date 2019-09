But, so much of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been about reversing some of that damage. Now, the cast gets annoyed with random club-going women when they try to start beef with one of the ladies of the series, rather than for simply being over a size four. No one is being labeled a “grenade.” This growth probably has something to do with the fact that the entire cast is now in a totally new phase of their lives. Pauly is a father, Vinny Guadagnino is no longer trying to fit in (and had a girlfriend at the time of filming ), a very sober The Situation is engaged by the end of the season, and Ronnie is Sad. I mean, Ronnie also has a girlfriend and a baby on the way (one of which is now precarious at best and the other is fully arrived).