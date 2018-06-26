Ronnie Magro Was Allegedly Dragged By A Car During Fight With Ex

Update: Ronnie Magro's ex-girlfriend Jen Harley was arrested again on Sunday night after allegedly dragging Magro along the street by her car. According to People, the two got in a fight during a barbecue earlier that day, which continued on the drive home with their 12-week-old daughter in the backseat. At one point, a source told the outlet that Harley "was pummeling his face." The car got a flat tire, and as Magro attempted to get out, Harley allegedly continued driving, injuring his arm. Bystanders witnessed the spectacle and called the police.
Original story published below on June 25, 5:15 p.m.
Jersey Shore cast member Ronnie Magro's ex-girlfriend Jen Harley was arrested for domestic battery, reports Us Weekly. Magro was reportedly involved in the incident.
According to Us Weekly, the incident occurred when Harley showed up to the hotel where the second season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is filming. Hotel security reportedly got involved when Harley lunged at Magro and attacked him. Per the report, Harley allegedly also dragged Magro with a car. She was taken into police custody, per the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's statement to Us Weekly.
Harley is the mother of Magro's two-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky. She and Magro have fought publicly in recent months. In one such incident, which occurred in April, Magro took to Instagram to accuse Harley of keeping "sex videos" of her exes on her phone. Harley later created her own Instagram video insulting her then-boyfriend. Magro later apologized to fans for the slut-shaming, and the couple split up shortly after.
Magro's time on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation showed rifts in their relationship as well. In one episode, Magro admitted to his roommate Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi that he is still in love with ex-girlfriend Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who chose to skip the reunion show. Harley was pregnant at the time.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.
