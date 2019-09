Ronnie Magro Was Allegedly Dragged By A Car During Fight With Ex

Ronnie Magro's ex-girlfriend Jen Harley was arrested again on Sunday night after allegedly dragging Magro along the street by her car. According to People, the two got in a fight during a barbecue earlier that day, which continued on the drive home with their 12-week-old daughter in the backseat. At one point, a source told the outlet that Harley "was pummeling his face." The car got a flat tire, and as Magro attempted to get out, Harley allegedly continued driving, injuring his arm. Bystanders witnessed the spectacle and called the police.