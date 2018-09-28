Jenni "Jwoww" Farley, a Jersey Shore standby, has filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews. Yesterday, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple had made the move following six months of relationship hardships. A source told Us that the split had been in the cards for a while — in the source's words, this breakup was "a long time coming."
Meanwhile, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Farley's counterpart on Jersey Shore, weighed in on the divorce on an E! News Instagram post.
"Stop i'm crying," Polizzi wrote. The post, for the record, was a series of Polizzi with Farley — pegged to Farley's divorce.
"If there's anything we've learned today, it's that our best friends are truly our soulmates," E! wrote in the caption. So, Polizzi is crying, but likely at this very sweet ode to friendships. Farley herself also commented, adding a simple "omg" at the bottom.
Mathews has said that he wants to "win" Farley back, vowing in a video posted to Instagram, "I'm going to win [Jenni's] affection back, I am going to win her love back. I have no intentions on being a single dad. We're in counseling, so there is hope. It ain't over 'till the fat lady sings."
Refinery29 has reached out to Farley for additional comment. In the meantime, the phrase "'till the fat lady sings" is a phrase that has its origin at the opera! The things one learns on a Friday.
