A Jersey Shore/Fyre Festival crossover? It's not out of the question. Stars of the MTV show Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Jenny McCarthy Show to give an update on Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. Sorrentino pled guilty to one count of tax evasion (that amounted to a cool $8.9 million) and is currently serving an eight-month prison sentence, where he's spending time with a name you'll definitely recognise.
"He is in there with the guy from the Fyre Festival,” Guadagnino said on the show. “And he’s in there with the guy that leaked Jennifer Lawrence’s nudes, that hacked her phone."
The men play Scrabble together, according to DelVecchio.
"Imagine what he’s learning in there from all these guys," Guadagnino joked.
After all, McFarland is currently serving six years for fraud after organising the Fyre Festival that crashed and burned, almost literally.
However, no friendship could replace the one Sorrentino shares with his Jersey Shore castmates, who all showed up at his sentencing back in October 2018.
“We’re just trying to be there for him,” Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi previously said on The Jenny McCarthy Show, “It’s terrifying for him.”
Sorrentino's brother, Marc Sorrentino, still has a two-year sentence ahead of him, as well as a $75 thousand fine. After jail, The Situation will face two years of supervised release — but after Jersey Shore, it's safe to say he's used to being watched.
