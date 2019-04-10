Everything You Need To Know About Chip & Joanna Gaines' Return To TV

Chip and Joanna Gaines will have a familiar face working closely with them at the new media company. Allison Page, who is the current president of HGTV, will take on the role of president for the new joint venture, per Discovery's official announcement. Page said of her new position, "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work in this role to help create unique, inspiring and family-friendly content, and I can't wait to see where this new platform takes us as we super-serve and inspire fans all over the world." Alongside Page, Chip and Joanna serve as the media company's chief creative officers.