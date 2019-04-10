Everything You Need To Know About Chip & Joanna Gaines' Return To TV

Despite keeping up with the many other ventures Chip and Joanna Gaines have been involved in since their HGTV series Fixer Upper officially ended last year, fans still miss seeing this couple on their silver screens. If reading Joanna's design book, dining at the duo's brunch spot, and purchasing as many Hearth & Hand pieces from Target as you can possibly afford haven't satisfied your need for more of this family in your life, you'll be happy to learn that Chip and Joanna Gaines are officially coming back to the world of TV. Here's everything we know.
Chip & Joanna Gaines partnered with Discovery
Shortly after Chip and Joanna Gaines announced their plan to return to television during a November 2018 Tonight Show appearance, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that they were in the "early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network." Today, the partnership was officially announced. David Zaslav, CEO of Discovery, said in a statement today, "Chip and Joanna Gaines have become trusted, household names since the debut of Fixer Upper and through this joint venture, Discovery is proud to extend our relationship with them. They've got authenticity and relatability, that special something that is so difficult in our business to find. People love them, their taste, their businesses – they've built an ecosystem that aligns perfectly with our vision at Discovery for fueling people's passions."
Together with Discovery, the Gaineses are launching a multi-platform media company
Though Chip and Joanna Gaines were made famous by their HGTV show, their new media network with Discovery will involve much more. In addition to a linear television network, the media company, which has yet to be given a name, will include a TV Everywhere GO app. According to the partnership's official announcement, there are also plans for a subscription streaming service, which will be launched after the network and app.
To create the linear TV network, Chip and Joanna Gaines will be taking over Discovery's DIY network. It will be renamed and will feature new programs about community, home, garden, food, wellness, entrepreneurialism, and design. Best of all for Fixer Upper fans, the network will feature the show's complete library.
The network and app's debuts will be followed by the launch of a subscription streaming service that will feature live and on-demand content curated by Chip and Joanna Gaines.
The couple is excited about the partnership and programming
After news of the Gaines' deal with Discovery broke this morning, a rep for Chip and Joanna told Refinery29 in a statement, "We're thrilled to officially announce a media joint venture with Discovery. Our goal for this multiplatform media company is to deliver a unique, inspiring and family-friendly content experience rooted in honesty and authenticity — the kind of programming that helps bring people together. We believe Discovery is the perfect partner for this joint venture and we are excited for what lies ahead!"
The current president of HGTV will be heavily involved in the project
Chip and Joanna Gaines will have a familiar face working closely with them at the new media company. Allison Page, who is the current president of HGTV, will take on the role of president for the new joint venture, per Discovery's official announcement. Page said of her new position, "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work in this role to help create unique, inspiring and family-friendly content, and I can't wait to see where this new platform takes us as we super-serve and inspire fans all over the world." Alongside Page, Chip and Joanna serve as the media company's chief creative officers.
The TV network and app will launch in Summer 2020
Though we're closer than ever to Chip and Joanna Gaines' return to television, fans will still have to wait a bit for them to be officially back. The rebranded DYI network is slated to relaunch in the Summer of 2020. The app, too, is expected to debut at that time.
