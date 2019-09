Everything You Need To Know About Chip & Joanna Gaines' Return To TV

Shortly after Chip and Joanna Gaines announced their plan to return to television during a November 2018 Tonight Show appearance, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that they were in the "early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network." Today, the partnership was officially announced. David Zaslav, CEO of Discovery, said in a statement today, "Chip and Joanna Gaines have become trusted, household names since the debut of Fixer Upper and through this joint venture, Discovery is proud to extend our relationship with them. They've got authenticity and relatability, that special something that is so difficult in our business to find. People love them, their taste, their businesses – they've built an ecosystem that aligns perfectly with our vision at Discovery for fueling people's passions."