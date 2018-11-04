Joanna Gaines Is Releasing A Design Book & We’re Ready To Never Leave Home Again

Just over a year after our ultimate home decorating guru Joanna Gaines announced that she was writing a book, it is finally almost here. Gaines’ book Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave is coming out on November 6.
The book is a culmination of all of her best tips and tricks for creating a beautifully designed home that is comfortable and puts people at ease. She breaks down the process with all the inspiration photos your interior design-loving heart could desire. “Home is so personal, and for me, I want it to be a place where my family feels loved, safe, and at ease. Creating a space that tells your story is really what it’s all about,” she told People in June.
First of all, can we talk about how the title perfectly captures my design goals? I, too, want to make my apartment into a space I never want to leave. Joanna Gaines, you get me.
Second, can we talk about how cute her promotion of her book on Instagram is? Posting a collage of photos that looks reminiscent of the camera roll on our phones when we’re trying to get the perfect selfie or snap of a cute puppy, Gaines decided that sharing more was better. “Tried to take a cute photo to tell y’all that my design book launches next Tuesday (11/6) everywhere books are sold,” she captioned the photo. “It's not a great hair day and for some reason my eyes were closed more than they were open, but the point is that MY DESIGN BOOK LAUNCHES NEXT TUESDAY (11/6) EVERYWHERE BOOKS ARE SOLD!!”
The Fixer Upper star picked the perfect time of year to release an interior design book. Summer is a distant memory and we have settled into everything autumnal and cozy, which means we want to spend more time indoors. What better time to spruce things up than when you’ll most appreciate it? Clever move, Gaines. We’re ready to read and take notes.
