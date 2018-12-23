She and her husband may not be on TV anymore, but Joanna Gaines is making it easy to Fixer Upper your own home.
For her newest Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection, sold exclusively at Target, the designer and former reality TV personality is introducing bed linens in her signature farmhouse-chic style. “A well-thought-out bedroom begins with a bed that looks and feels comfortable,” Gaines told the retailer. “My new bedding collection is all about layering soft linens and textiles like patterned pillows.
On sale in stores and online on December 26, the new collection features everything from textured comforters to cozy blankets, sheet sets and comfy throw pillows. Prices for the bedding items in the line range from $19.99-$129.99, so they won't break the bank.
The collection also includes plants, artwork, and candles, perfect for anyone who wants to give their home an upgrade in the new year. Here's a sneak peek at some of the items we will be adding to our carts soon.