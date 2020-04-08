From Hamptons Houses To Penthouses: Here's How Much Money Lies Within The RHONY Empire

The newest season of The Real Housewives of New York City has begun, and we've already witnessed several meltdowns, each more extra than the previous. Between Luann, Sonja, Leah, Ramona, Dorinda, and Tinsley, there's many small dogs, several alcohol and clothing lines, a lot of vacation homes, and a lot of drama.
And plenty of that drama revolves around money. Bethenny Frankel, who is no longer on the show, told Money in 2018 that some of her former Housewives co-stars might be living beyond their means. “They can’t afford the lives they’re living,” Frankel said. “And if the music stops, they’re going to get in some trouble.”
So how does their wealth actually stack up? Ahead, we did some investigating.