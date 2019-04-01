9 April Fools' Pranks We Wish Were Real — & Some We Don't

Today is no ordinary groan-inducing Monday, it's also April 1 — a.k.a., "jokes on you," day. We can choose to grumble our way through April Fools, OR we can sip the onslaught of pranks down as smoothly as that second double-espresso shot. While we aren't having any of those inane, "free bagels in the break-room," gags, we are here for the more creatively-involved subterfuge carried out annually by a slew of mainstream brands (that sometimes offer real deals).
Ahead we've lined up 9 of these brilliant to absurd April Fools' feats in order of hoaxes so good we wish we could buy them to tricks so bad we'd like to permanently unsee them. Scroll on to make Monday a little less meh by getting your fill of everything fake from cauliflower milk to cannabis cottage cheese launches, extensive dog-wedding registries to tandem bike share programs, and even Dippin' Dots deodorant to street taco-scented toilet spray.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.