The cast of Teen Spirit enjoyed the film's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2018, but it is finally in theaters for wider audiences to enjoy. It provides an interesting take on the recently-revitalized musical drama genre by having the characters only sing cover songs. So, prepare to be tempted to belt out lyrics to some of your favorite pop songs and dance like nobody's watching, like Violet (Elle Fanning) actually does in the film, when you see it.
Max Minghella’s (The Handmaid’s Tale) directorial debut is about a shy Polish teenager named Violet who secretly enters an international singing competition to escape her difficult home life and become a pop star. Along the way, Violet also builds a friendship with an unusual mentor. Violet is from the Isle of Wight, an island off the coast of England, and the final round for the Teen Spirit show occurs in London. So, aside from Fanning, the main actors in Teen Spirit are all from across the pond. Allow us to introduce you to the the up-and-coming or established international stars who joined Fanning in Teen Spirit and helped bring Minghella’s vision to life.