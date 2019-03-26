Story from Entertainment

BTS Were Turned Into Dolls & The Internet Is Still Laughing

Natalie Morin
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
For weeks, fans have been excitedly waiting for Mattel to release their newest line of dolls, modeled after the men of South Korean group BTS. After teasing the collection with photos of the dolls' replicated signature features of some of the members — leader RM's dimple, Jimin's full lips — the toy manufacturer finally unveiled the dolls through a series of tweets. And, well, ARMY (the name of BTS' fanbase) responded with a mix of laughter and horror.
“MIC Drop, ARMY!," Mattel tweeted, a reference to their 2017 single and highest-charting Billboard Hot 100 song. "For the first time ever, we're thrilled to show you the line of #BTSxMattel fashion dolls! Take a look at V, SUGA, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and j-hope as dolls inspired by the Idol music video!”
This is the first time that fans will be able to buy life-like replicas of the superstar boy band. While SK Telecom made limited edition figuries, Funko figurines are available, and you can find small stand-up paper dolls if you scour the internet enough, there's nothing of the caliber that the Barbie manufacturer is renown for. The septet currently have a line of animated characters called BT21 — one designed by each member — made into plushies, headbands, shirts, and more, that many fans have used as proxies. So this is something ARMY is willing to shell out for.
The reaction on social media has been very mixed, with some outright pretending this never happened, and others satisfied with the result. Some even expressed their gratitude for the ability to purchase male dolls that break the mold and challenge "toxic masculinity."
And in true ARMY fashion, many took the opportunity to bless the internet with hilarious memes and reactions.
The dolls' hair was one of the biggest topics of discussion.
But others made the point that — *clears throat* — things could have been a lot worse.
And in the end, ARMY are nothing if not loyal to a T.
