BTS Were Turned Into Dolls & The Internet Is Still Laughing

This is the first time that fans will be able to buy life-like replicas of the superstar boy band. While SK Telecom made limited edition figuries, Funko figurines are available, and you can find small stand-up paper dolls if you scour the internet enough, there's nothing of the caliber that the Barbie manufacturer is renown for. The septet currently have a line of animated characters called BT21 — one designed by each member — made into plushies, headbands, shirts, and more, that many fans have used as proxies. So this is something ARMY is willing to shell out for.