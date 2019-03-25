On March 25, Apple held its major spring event, dedicating the program to the misfits, the rebels, and the troublemakers. Well, it looks like many of Hollywood’s biggest names fall into one of those categories — because a lot of them are joining Team Apple. Everyone from Avengers like Chris Evans and Brie Larson to longtime powerhouses like Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Aniston have officially signed on for buzzy Apple TV+ series.
Yes, mere minutes after Apple confirmed Apple TV+ was nigh — and arriving in Fall 2019 — the tech company also announced its massive stable of glitzy talent. Keep reading to find out every celebrity you can expect to see in front — or behind — the camera and all the details on their new series.
The Morning Show: Apple TV+’s must-see series
Reese Witherspoon: The rom-com queen turned Hollywood dealmaker will star and executive produce the morning show drama.
Jennifer Aniston: The Friends icon has been lured back to her first starring TV role in nearly two full decades. Like Witherspoon, Aniston will also executive produce.
Steve Carrell: The Office star is back on television and will star as the leading man in The Morning Show.
Oprah: There is only one Oprah
Oprah Winfrey: Oprah Winfrey has joined Apple to “serve this moment,” as she said during the event. There will be two Winfrey-produced documentaries, Toxic Labor, which deals with how sexual harassment and assault effect the work place, and also a still-unnamed multi-part series about mental health.
Winfrey also plans to bring “the most stimulating” book club to Apple audiences, connecting herself, readers, and headline-making authors across all devices.
The Actors: Who's leading Apple TV+
Octavia Spencer: The multi-Oscar winner will star in and executive produce Are You Sleeping, about the modern-day obsession with true crime podcasting.
Jason Momoa: Like most TV networks and services, Apple TV+ is in the market for their own Game Of Thrones. So, they turned to Khal Drogo himself to lead futuristic See as, of course, a badass warrior.
Alfre Woodard: Woodard joins Momoa is See, about a world where human civilization thrives… without sight.
Chris Evans: Captain America will anchor tense family drama Defending Jacob.
Brie Larson: Captain Marvel's titular star will lead a still unnamed CIA thriller.
Jennifer Garner: The Camping actress continues her TV hot streak with My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, an adaptation of a book by the same name.
The Directors: The creatives behind the camera
Sofia Coppola: Coppola reteams with Lost In Translation star Bill Murray for On the Rocks, a New York-set drama.
Steven Spielberg: The blockbuster-making director will bring Amazing Stories, a reboot of his 1980s sci-fi anthology, to Apple TV+.
J.J. Abrams: Abrams is teaming up with Alias leading lady Jennifer Garner for emotional drama My Glory Was I Had Such Friends. Separately, Abrams is working on Little Voice, inspired by Sara Bareilles’ life as a musician.
Damien Chazelle: There are very few details about Oscar-winner Chazelle’s Apple TV+ series, but he did join in on the service’s big launch video
M. Night Shyamalan: Like Chazelle, Shyamalan’s series is being kept under wraps. But, he popped up in the big black-and-white launch video.
