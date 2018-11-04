But, the entire situation is even worse than one would expect since Kathryn accidentally took an Adderall pill from Lewis’ Jandice, thinking it was a dose of sleep-inducing Ambien. So, Kathryn’s usual anxiety-ridden obsessiveness somehow finds an even higher plane of intensity. The result of these extreme circumstances is Kathryn badgering the stylish, fur-draped influencers despite their every attempt to get rid of her. The situation becomes even more stomach-churning when Kathryn both attacks the state of her sister Carleen’s (Ione Skye) uterus and outs Nina-Joy, who has already fled the awful woodsy hangout session, as a cheater. Alison, Beth-Ann, and Nia all look on in horror.