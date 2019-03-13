Please Read The Plot Of The New Britney Spears Musical

View this post on Instagram

Can you believe that this album was released 20 years ago today??!! I can’t. It’s definitely been the journey of a lifetime, full of ups and downs, but I’m grateful for every single moment of it all. Getting to know you all over the years has been such an incredible experience, and has made this all worth it. Thank you for your support from 20 years ago, all the way to today. I am blessed ❤️ #20yearsofbritney