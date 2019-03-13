Please Read The Plot Of The New Britney Spears Musical

Britney Spears may be taking an indefinite hiatus from work, but her music, as always, lives on. Now, it will live on in a Broadway musical.
According to a press release, the upcoming show — which will have its world premiere at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre this fall before moving to Broadway — is titled Once Upon A One More Time. The reason for the fairytale-esque moniker is the bonkers (but oh-so-perfect) plot, which is as follows:
"Cinderella, Snow White, and the other fairytale princesses gather for their book club, when – oh, baby baby! – a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, spurring a royal revelation. Could there really be more to life than bird-made dresses and true love’s kiss?"
Spears reportedly spent three years developing the new show, which will be written by Jon Hartmere and directed by Kristin Hanggi. She called the Tony winner in the works "a dream come true."
If it's a dream come true for Brit, it's definitely a dream come true for this Spears stan (read: me) who just so happened to see every episode of ABC's Once Upon A Time. I'm just saying: Thanks, Britney!
Spears has been quiet on social media these days, ever since canceling her second Las Vegas residency to care for her sick father. However, in January, she did take the time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of ...Baby One More Time, the album that skyrocketed her to pop stardom.
"Can you believe that this album was released 20 years ago today??!! I can’t. It’s definitely been the journey of a lifetime, full of ups and downs, but I’m grateful for every single moment of it all. Getting to know you all over the years has been such an incredible experience, and has made this all worth it. Thank you for your support from 20 years ago, all the way to today. I am blessed."
Our princess of pop gifting us a musical about actual princesses? Nay, Britney: We are the blessed ones.
