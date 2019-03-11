Target Is Having A Huge Sale On Beauty Products With 14 Days Of Deals

Just when you thought you couldn't be any more tired on a Monday, Daylight Saving Time comes around and catches us all by surprise — more surprising, even, than the fact that it's already March (how?). As great as it is for it to not feel like the middle of the night by the time you leave the office at 5 p.m., losing an hour has us longing for a nap more than ever.
Although there's no amount of coffee that can save us from the exhaustion of adjusting to the time change, there are little things that can serve as a pick-me-up in the meantime — like Target's 14 Days of Deals. Yesterday, the superstore announced a massive two-week beauty sale that has different drugstore products marked down every day, going up to 50% in discounts online and in-store.
Ahead, we rounded up the best daily deals — which means you can focus on making up for that post-DST sleep debt instead of checking the Target website every day until the sale ends on March 23.
