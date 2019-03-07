The Sharp Objects actress who brought chaos to the town of Windgap, Missouri has taken a big step for a new role. Thanks to photos from Paris Fashion Week, we now know that Eliza Scanlen has shaved her head — and it's for a new movie you'll definitely want to check out.
Scanlen, 20, portrayed Amma Crellin, the troublemaking half-sister of Amy Adams' reporter Camille Preaker on HBO's summer mini-series. The actress, who is Australian, will next appear in a slew of highly-anticipated projects. She'll join a dream cast that includes Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep and Laura Dern when she portrays Beth in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women. She'll also appear in The Devil All The Time, a multi-character tapestry based on Donald Ray Pollack's novel of the same name.
However, it's her upcoming film Babyteeth that caused Scanlen to shave her head, per Scanlen's rep. The Australian comedy stars Scanlen as a "seriously ill" teenager, who makes her parents worst nightmare come true when she falls in love with a drug dealer. Captain Marvel's Ben Mendelsohn will also star.
This role certainly sounds intense, but Scanlen has it in the bag. The HBO star told Refinery29 last year what it was like to portray such a complicated teen onscreen — and they are thoughts she can bring to her role in Babyteeth, too.
"For most people, [Amma is] not a very likable character at surface level. I had to dig deeper and think about ‘Why is she doing the things she’s doing?’ ‘What’s the motive behind this persona she puts on?,’" Scanlen explained to Refinery29. "I think the crux of it is something we’ve all experienced in our lives, and it’s being on that brink between childhood and adulthood and not wanting to let go of that sense of security, but also deeply being intrigued by this sense of freedom and independence that comes with adulthood."
According to Scanlen's representative, Babyteeth only shot in February, so it will likely be some time before we see it on the big screen. Until then, at least we had a chance to peep Scanlen's new look.
