From the moment last night's shocking Sharp Objects finale ended, the internet was ablaze. There were multiple twists to unpack, questions still to answer, and other details that we see in a totally different light now that we have the full picture. Turns out, there's one more surprise still waiting for us in the "Behind The Scenes" segment that aired after the episode: Eliza Scanlen, who played Amma, is actually Australian.
We already knew Scanlen was talented, since Amma's mannerisms have been enthralling and disturbing long before we knew she was a murderer. Now consider the fact that during every line, every whisper, and every drugged-up slur, Scanlen was maintaining an accent that was totally foreign to her.
That's almost unbelievable, and Twitter was equally as impressed.
#SharpObjects twist is INSANE: Amma is played by an AUSTRALIAN!— Stephen Kilroy (@KilroyStephen) August 27, 2018
SHARP OBJECTS SPOILERS— andy, Wealthy China-Americaperson (@BeingAndyChen) August 27, 2018
wow i did not expect amma to be australian wow
The actress who played Amma is Australian. ? Okay, she did a good American accent unlike her peers. There’s still hope for this new wave of Australian actors! ? #SharpObjects— title of y(our) sex tape ✨ (@xLosingFaith) August 27, 2018
honestly the biggest twist of #SharpObjects was finding out eliza scanlen is british in the making-of bit after the episode. she did all that acting while maintaining the southern accent??? EMMY TIME.— erik nordgren (@nrdgrn) August 27, 2018
Before Sharp Objects, Scanlen was best known for her work on Australia soap opera Home And Away, which was the launch pad for other Australia actresses like Isla Fisher. Up next, she'll be in Greta Gerwig's Little Women, so prepared to be duped once again.
