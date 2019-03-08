Can Captain Marvel Time Travel & Other Questions From That Scene

Captain Marvel ends in 1995, but the first end credit scene of the movie is clearly present day — because this scene includes a frantic looking (bearded) Steve Rogers, Natasha, Bruce Banner, and Rhody. They’ve got Captain Marvel’s pager, and Bruce has hooked it up to some giant battery hoping to keep the signal going... to whoever it is they’re calling. See, these remaining Avengers don’t yet know about Captain Marvel, so they’re not really sure who they’re trying to call, if anyone (let alone if this pager can be trusted). In the scene, the beeper dies, and Natasha starts to camly freak out about it. But, before anyone has time to try anything else to get it back up and running, Captain Marvel is standing with our foursome, demanding to know Fury’s whereabouts.