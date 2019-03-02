Zayn Malik came in HOT on Twitter Saturday with a tweet directing all the attention away from the biggest pop culture phenomenon of 2019 so far, at least for a little while.
In a rare public display of just about anything — the singer is notoriously private — Malik tweeted to his ex, Gigi Hadid. “@GiGiHadid love you,” he said.
Fans skipped right past the idea that the two have, gasp, remained friends through one of their many breaks and is just telling his former flame what we all should get to hear daily: that we are loved. Instead, they jumped right to disbelief, thinking this couldn’t even be Malik tweeting.
Advertisement
“I’m afraid that Zayn got hacked But...I miss ZiGi,” one user wrote.
Others thought the note was an indication that the two may have gotten back together.
A source told E! News at the beginning of the new year that the on-again, off-again couple had been on a break since November, and were "spending time apart."
Then Us Weekly reported they had officially called it quits. “They’re done,” a source told the outlet. “They could get back together, but it’s over for now.”
Could this be that get back together moment? It’s unlikely. Hadid did not even like Malik’s tweet, thought she has liked others and tweeted herself since it went out, and has shut down rumors that the two have been spending time together.
A fan pointed out that Hadid was seen leaving a hotel that isn’t the one she has been staying at while in Paris for Fashion Week, but Hadid assured her she was just stepping out to treat herself.
“To buy myself jewelry,” Hadid responded, tagging designer Jacquie Aiche.
to buy myself jewelry ???? @jacquieaiche https://t.co/6zcRADRFkb— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) March 2, 2019
Whatever Malik’s intentions were with his contextless tweet, they don’t seem to have exactly landed with Hadid — who can buy her own diamonds, thank you.
Advertisement