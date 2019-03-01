Jordyn Woods Is Finally Speaking Her Truth — Here's How To Watch

One week after allegedly moving out of Kylie's Jenner's house, Jordyn Woods is finally coming clean about what really happened between her and Tristan Thompson after rumors spread of the two getting intimate at a party at Tristan's house in February.
Earlier this week, Woods sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith on her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk for an emotional interview where she came clean about what really transpired that night (in her words, Tristan kissed her as she was leaving his house), the mistake she feels she made by being there in the first place, and the devastating effects both her family and the Kardashians have suffered in the aftermath. And the episode has finally dropped.
Advertisement
To stream it, just head over to Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, where you can view the 28-minute episode in its entirety on the website or the Facebook app. (Even if you don't have a Facebook account — you can watch without being prompted to log in.) It has already racked up nearly two million views within its first hour online.
Prior to today, the only public acknowledgement Jordyn made about the scandal was at a launch party event for Eylure, where all she said was that "it's been real." (Which is the understatement of the century.) Now, Jordyn has a lot more to say. And Khloé does too — she has already shamed Woods on Twitter and accused her of lying in her confessional with Smith. And we're sure there will be many more Kardashian Twitter reactions where that came from.
Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019
Advertisement