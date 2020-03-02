21 Feminist Quotes To Post On Instagram This Women's History Month

Around here, every month is Women's History Month. But March happens to be the official period for celebrating the absolutely vital role women play in society around the world.
The United States has observed Women's History Month — and International Women's Day (March 8) — since 1911. And while women's empowerment belongs on the calendar every single day of the year, this month is a particularly great time to shout out women who have supported, inspired, or empowered you. It's also a time to inspire others.
So if you're on the hunt for some awesome words about women's empowerment to share on social media (or text to your friends), look no further. We've compiled a list of 20 inspiring quotes by women that will take any Instagram post to the next level — during Women's History Month or beyond.
“Teach her that the idea of 'gender roles' is absolute nonsense. Do not ever tell her that she should or should not do something because she is a girl. 'Because you are a girl' is never reason for anything. Ever.” — Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
“Women don't need to find a voice, they have a voice, and they need to feel empowered to use it, and people need to be encouraged to listen.” — Meghan Markle
"One of the lessons that I grew up with was to always stay true to yourself and never let what somebody else says distract you from your goals." — Michelle Obama
“They'll tell you you're too loud, that you need to wait your turn and ask the right people for permission. Do it anyway.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
"I thrive on obstacles. If I'm told that it can't be told, then I push harder." — Issa Rae
“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don't have any." — Alice Walker
“Self-esteem means knowing you are the dream.” — Oprah Winfrey
“Though we tremble before uncertain futures, may we meet illness, death, and adversity with strength. May we dance in the face of our fears.” – Gloria Anzaldúa
"You are your best thing." — Toni Morrison
“The point is not to pay back kindness, but to pass it on.” — Julia Alvarez
“You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.” ― Maya Angelou
“Caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation, and that is an act of political warfare.” — Audre Lorde
“There are opportunities even in the most difficult moments.” — Wangari Maathai
"You've got to learn to leave the table when love's no longer being served." — Nina Simone
“It is so liberating to really know what I want, what truly makes me happy, what I will not tolerate. I have learned that it is no one else's job to take care of me but me." — Beyoncé
“Another world is not only possible, she is on her way. On a quiet day, I can hear her breathing.” ― Arundhati Roy
“If you wish to heal your sadness or anger, seek to heal the sadness or anger of others. They are looking to you for guidance, help, courage, strength, understanding, and assurance. Most of all, they are looking to you for love.” — Ana Castillo
“You can be a thousand different women. It’s your choice which one you want to be. It’s about freedom and sovereignty. You celebrate who you are. You say, ‘This is my kingdom.’” — Salma Hayek
"I always believed that when you follow your heart or your gut you can never lose because settling is the worst feeling in the world." — Rihanna
"The only way to survive is by taking care of one another." — Grace Lee Boggs
"I hope the fathers and mothers of little girls will look at them and say 'yes, women can.'" — Dilma Rousseff
