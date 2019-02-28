The Coolest New Beauty Products To Shop At CVS This Spring

When's the last time you made a CVS run for batteries and walked out of the store with only batteries in your bag? With the druggist's beauty department becoming the place to buy K-beauty and expensive-looking natural lines over the past few years, getting in and out without a spontaneous score (or four) from the beauty aisle is tougher than ever. We have bad news for you: It's about to get worse.
This spring, the pharmacy is stocking some of the coolest innovations to ever hit its beauty department. Between sunscreens disguised as mattifying serums, hair-styling products designed to be applied in the shower, and cruelty-free makeup made for après-workout touchups, there will be plenty of reasons to "swing by for cleaning supplies" in the next couple of months. Ahead, see the best launches of spring, coming soon to a CVS near you.
