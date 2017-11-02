This Natural Line Is Coming To CVS — & It Looks A Lot Like Aesop

No one really uses the word "apothecary" anymore. Unless you're driving around a small town in New England, the term is more often used in reference to rhetoric of yesteryear for nostalgia sake. That's because hundreds of years ago, it was the profession of a chemist or pharmacist paving the way for medicine medicine — in fact, some herbal remedies discovered, like chamomile or witch hazel, are still used in skin-care products today.
Now, the term is just a prettier way of describing products with clean, green packaging and botanical ingredients — which is very much in right now. And there's one spanking-new drugstore brand ready to revive the essence of the craft of natural healing — for less than $20. Enter: ApotheCARE Essentials.
According to Matthew Seal, the biochemist and founding member of the brand, the company used these time-held rituals as inspiration for the line. "We select revered ingredients from nature, renowned for their hair and skin benefits," he explains. Then, ApotheCARE infuses them (which include burdock, white willow, rosemary, ginkgo biloba, sage, and seabuckthorn) with cutting-edge technology into each of its products.
The brand appeals to everyone and anyone who loves clean, natural beauty products, but doesn't want to shell out $50 for a shampoo. Now, it appears as though the playing field is leveled — and smells better than some of the most expensive options out there. You can check out all the entire ApotheCARE Essentials range hitting CVS this month — ahead.