Angelina Jolie Brought All Her Kids To This Movie Premiere

While we don't know what inspired these public family outings, the photo of the gang is a reminder that the members of this famous sibling squad have certainly grown up while the world wasn't looking. Jolie's eldest child, Maddox, is now 17. Pax is 15, while Zahara is one year younger at 14. Shiloh, whom Jolie gave birth to in 2006, is now 12. The youngest members of the family, twins Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt and Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, are 10.