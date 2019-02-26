Angelina Jolie Brought All Her Kids To This Movie Premiere

Jolie-Pitt, party of six, has arrived.
On Monday night, Angelina Jolie brought her six kids to an early NYC screening of The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, a new film starring and directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor. According to Entertainment Weekly, it is the second film that the group watched together: Last Thursday, they united to check out Prune Nourry’s documentary Serendipity.
While we don't know what inspired these public family outings, the photo of the gang is a reminder that the members of this famous sibling squad have certainly grown up while the world wasn't looking. Jolie's eldest child, Maddox, is now 17. Pax is 15, while Zahara is one year younger at 14. Shiloh, whom Jolie gave birth to in 2006, is now 12. The youngest members of the family, twins Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt and Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, are 10.
Jolie shares all her children with ex-husband Brad Pitt. (Maddox and Zahara were initially adopted by Jolie as a single parent, before Pitt chose to adopt them as their father in 2005). The difficult divorce, which included a custody battle, was well documented in the media.
The Jolie-Pitt kids have also shared love for their dad. Pitt had Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox over for a "low-key Christmas" last year, reported Us Weekly. Earlier in December of 2018, Pax took to Instagram to share a birthday post to dad Brad.
"Happy Birthday to this stud Love you so much," wrote Pax on the social media platform. "Can't wait to see you later."
