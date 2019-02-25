Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Return To The Same Oscars Party Where They First Met

In 2017, Nick Jonas got on one knee in front of Priyanka Chopra at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. They had only just met. "You’re real. Where have you been all my life?" Jonas asked Chopra.
Fast forward to 2019, and Jonas' gut instinct about Chopra was right. He and Chopra got married in an extravagant ceremony in late 2018. But the whirlwind romance came full circle yesterday, when Chopra and Jonas returned to the scene of their first meeting – only this time, as husband and wife.
The 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party is responsible for the ultimate Chopra and Jonas candid couple photo. This isn't the result of a carefully manicured photo opp, like red carpet arrivals are. This is just a couple staring at each other with the affection of two leads of a romantic comedy, just after they've declared their love for each other. It is, to quote Morf Vanderwalt in Velvet Buzzsaw, "mesmeric."
Advertisement
Even if their adorableness reached a peak during the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Chopra and Jonas, who seem to perpetually exist in the honeymoon phase, were cute throughout the Oscars. During arrivals on the red carpet, Chopra and Jonas kid around and playfully stuck their tongues out at each other. Chopra paused to fix Jonas' hair. They seemed to be constantly in conversation.
Chopra and Jonas may be one of Hollywood's newest couples, but they're an instant classic.
Advertisement