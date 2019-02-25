Story from Oscars

Lady Gaga & Rami Malek Had A Lil’ Wardrobe Malfunction Moment

Elena Nicolaou
Lady Gaga has worn many hats this awards season. She's been an actress — her work as Ally, the undiscovered talent-turned-superstar in A Star Is Born, has garnered her many award nominations. She's been a fashion icon — her daring outfits were the highlights of each red carpet. And she's been a songwriter, accepting awards for "Best Original Song."
At tonight's Academy Awards, Gaga got to inhabit another role: Mama Bear. When Gaga noticed that fellow nominee Rami Malek's bowtie was askew, she stepped in to fix it.
When Gaga was done, she gave Malek a small thumbs up. The moment is a reminder of the many unseen interactions that likely happen between celebrities during the actual Oscars ceremony. Just think of the density of star-power in this room. Each row at the Dolby Theater is packed with A-Listers. In addition to cheering each other on for awards, they also just, well, hang out — fix each other's bowties, chat.
Here, we got a brief glimpse of the stars being just like us.
