Krysten Ritter Just Revealed She's Pregnant On The Oscars Red Carpet

This host-less Oscars ceremony is sure to be full of surprises, but the first one actually went down on the red carpet. Krysten Ritter, star of Jessica Jones (which was sadly just cancelled ahead of its third and now final season) and a presenter during this evening's ceremony, stepped out with a lace gown and a surprise announcement, revealing her pregnancy for the first time.
Ritter is attending the ceremony alongside her boyfriend, War On Drugs singer Adam Granduciel. The two have reportedly been dating since 2014, and what better way to introduce their soon-to-be-baby to the world than by surrounding it with Hollywood's finest.
Ritter has not spoken directly about her newly-announced pregnancy, but she did post a selfie with Granduciel on her Instagram. She simply captioned it, "Oscars!!!"
We still don't know many details about the pregnancy, including the due date or sex of the expected baby, but perhaps Ritter will shed some light when she presents later on in the evening. She's joining a whole slew of stars who are gracing the Oscars stage in lieu of having a traditional host.
Ritter is primarily at TV star, thanks to both Jones and Don't Trust The B In Apartment 23, but it's clear she already has the number one Oscars rule mastered: Know how to make an entrance. Just think: In twenty or so years, Ritter's baby-to-be can have his or her own chance on stage.
