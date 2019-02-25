Chris Evans, Captain Of Our Hearts & America, Was Regina King's Superhero At The Oscars

Move over Bradley Cooper! Hugh Jackman, who?
The Oscars have a new knight in shining armor. I mean that literally — he has a fun spandex suit and a shield and everything.
Real-life superhero Chris Evans won the hearts and minds of people everywhere when he leapt up to assist Best Supporting Actress winner Regina King to the stage, after she appeared to trip over her floor-length white dress. King doesn't need a man to lean on, but the gesture did melt our icy hearts a bit.
If you'll recall, there was a similar moment back in 2015 when Jennifer Lawrence stumbled over her ballgown on her way to make her own acceptance speech, with Cooper and Jackman rushing over to help. (Those dresses are hell, what can I say.)
But Evans' chivalrous gesture seemed to confirm what many fans already suspected to be true: That he actually IS Captain America, the Marvel character he's portrayed in five movie installments, and will reprise in Avengers: Endgame in April.
Helping a fierce lady get where she's going without making a fuss? That sounds about right.
Chris Evans might actually be better than Captain America: pic.twitter.com/luxDH9J0Ut— Hemal Jhaveri (@hemjhaveri) February 25, 2019
Chris Evans is the real life Captain America. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rXcJwO7vPo— Portia Brown ? #ReviveAnastasia2k19 (@portia_brn) February 25, 2019
Nothing but respect for MY Captain America, Chris Evans. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/I0CNnSkb5q— E! News (@enews) February 25, 2019
CHRIS EVANS REAL LIFE CAPTAIN AMERICA #OSCARS pic.twitter.com/aJ6R9VgvYS— josie (@evanswrth) February 25, 2019
We see you, Steve Rogers. Never change.
