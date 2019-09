Chris Evans' Dating History Is Just That, For Now

But, just because he’s not currently dating anyone at the moment (...that we know of) doesn’t mean he’s necessarily going to be flying solo. Evans has a long, and absolutely precious, history of taking his family with him to big events. Evans brought his mom along to the Oscars in 2013, and has taken both his sisters, Carly and Shanna, in 2016 and 2017 respectively. In 2015 he brought one of his best friends from back home , Tara. Evans also has one brother, Scott , who could easily serve as his red carpet buddy for the ceremony, or maybe this year we’ll get another appearance from Mom Evans.