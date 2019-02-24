Chris Evans' Dating History Is Just That, For Now

There’s only one single Chris in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now, and his last name is Evans. With one Chris happily married (Hemsworth) and the other newly engaged (Pratt), that means Chris Evans might be walking the Oscars red carpet date-less (or with a relative, like he did in 2017). While Evans has publically dated in the past, he’s known for being private with many of his relationships, and that means even if he were dating someone right now, they more than likely won’t show up with him at the Oscars on Sunday.
But, just because he’s not currently dating anyone at the moment (...that we know of) doesn’t mean he’s necessarily going to be flying solo. Evans has a long, and absolutely precious, history of taking his family with him to big events. Evans brought his mom along to the Oscars in 2013, and has taken both his sisters, Carly and Shanna, in 2016 and 2017 respectively. In 2015 he brought one of his best friends from back home, Tara. Evans also has one brother, Scott, who could easily serve as his red carpet buddy for the ceremony, or maybe this year we’ll get another appearance from Mom Evans.
Or, even better idea: Evans could take his dog, Dodger. Just an idea! Imagine seeing Captain America walk the red carpet, in a dazzling suit, accompanied by a well-behaved rescue dog. Can you even imagine? Is your brain exploding at the sheer thought of it? If Evans is really looking to keep the tradition alive and take a family member to the Oscars, I think it’s Dodger’s turn.
There’s also always the chance that Evans could forego family members this year, and show up with another friend — or even an ex he’s still friendly with. He’s been on and off with a few partners over the years, which means we all could be surprised on the red carpet. Here's who he's dated in the past:
Jenny Slate
For the past few years, Evans and Slate have had an on-again, off-again relationship. The two met back in 2016 while they were filming Gifted together, and dated for about a year before breaking up. Shortly after that, they got back together while Evans was filming Avengers: Infinity War, and then broke up again in March 2018. The two have said nothing but amazing things about each other, and Slate told New York Magazine that, “His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.”
Minka Kelly
Before he was Captain America, and still the Human Torch, Evans and Kelly dated back in 2007. They broke up shortly after that, but then got back together in 2012... and then broke up shortly after that. The two were spotted “hanging out” again in 2015, but nothing ever fully materialized from the rumors.
Jessica Biel
It’s almost a guarantee that Biel will not show up with Evans on any red carpets anytime soon, because she is married to Justin Timberlake. But hey, maybe they’re still really close and good friends? The two dated for five-ish years back in the early aughts, from 2001 to 2006 before breaking up — and neither has ever publicly stated why they ended their relationship.
Elizabeth Olsen
It’s never been truly confirmed that Evans and Olsen ever dated, so it might just be something Marvel fans were trying to wish into reality. But, speculation still ran wild that these two were a couple off-screen (and had been for years), and they laughed it off as simply the two of them having really good chemistry.
Lily Collins
Evans and Collins were spotted out at dinner in Los Angeles back in 2015, so obviously that immediately sparked dating rumors. When asked if he was dating her on the red carpet for Avengers: Age of Ultron, he stuttered for a few seconds before deciding not to answer at all. Sadly, nothing ever came of this maybe relationship.
And for now, Evans doesn't seem to be adding to his dating history... that we know of, of course.
