The Netflix deluge continues for February. Just two weeks after the streaming giant released 10 brand new shows and movies over a single weekend, it’s doing it again on just one Friday: February 22.
While the beginning of the month saw lots of new comedies — from the Big Mouth Valentine’s Day special to the return of One Day At A Time — this latest Netflix apocalypse arrives with new food shows that fit any mood. This group is also stacked with movies, from the Ray Romano-starring Paddleton to a vast array of foreign films, including a powerful Indian drama produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Yes, that Priyanka Chopra Jonas. There’s even a very Glee-ish tween show to keep the streaming service from getting too dark. All together, this flood of content is a blessing and a curse of overwhelming proportions.
That's where we come in. We found all of Netflix's new offerings and broke them down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, complete with trailers.