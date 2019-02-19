Target Is Having A Huge Mascara Sale Right Now

While Presidents' Day and Labor Day stay the same from decade to decade, every year there's a new crop of national holidays to celebrate, from National Wiggle Your Toes Day to Hug Your Cat Day. And even though
some most of these holidays come off as random and ridiculous, there are perks — like free doughnuts on National Doughnut Day and marked-down margaritas on National Margarita Day.
In observance of National Lash Day on February 19, Target is taking part in the festivities with a mega-sale on all lash items, including falsies and mascara. At 20% off, you can stock up on all of your favorite drugstore lash products — because you can never have too many mascaras, right? — by using the code "LASHDAY" at checkout.
In order to make your shopping experience easier, we've rounded up the best mascaras you can find on sale at Target.com today. And with most of these products ringing in at less than $7, you should go ahead and grab a couple tubes.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.