Everywhere You Can Get Free Doughnuts Today

National Doughnut Day has a history as rich as the fried dough these delicious treats are made out of. During WWI, female Salvation Army volunteers, who were given our all-time favorite nickname "Donut Lassies", served coffee and doughnuts to soldiers in France. The first National Doughnut Day was celebrated in 1938 as a way to honor the Donut Lassies and their morale-boosting efforts. All these years later, the Salvation Army, as well as doughnut chains, coffee shops, and convenience stores across the country observe the holiday by giving out free donuts. What a way to be honored!
Take a look ahead to see where to get freebies on National Doughnut Day this Friday, June 1 and remember to take some time to thank the Lassies while you're enjoying those free doughnuts.
Cumberland Farms:
From 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on National Doughnut Day, Cumberland Farms is offering customers a free doughnut with the purchase of any dispensed beverage.
Duck Donuts:
On Friday, Duck Donuts is giving each customer one classic bare, cinnamon sugar, or powdered sugar doughnut for free.
Dunkin' Donuts:
Stop by Dunkin' this Friday to receive one free doughnut with the purchase of a beverage. This is the perfect deal for Dunkin', seeing as it has been trying to establish itself as a "beverage-led" brand for several months now.
Entenmann's & The Salvation Army:
On National Doughnut Day, The Salvation Army is delivering doughnuts and hosting events all across the country. The organization is teaming up with Entenmann's to throw over 40 different Do Good Donut Parties in several different states. At these parties, veterans will receive free doughnuts. Check out the list of Do Good Donut Party locations here.
Fractured Prune Doughnuts:
Fractured Prune is offering one free OC Sand Doughnut per customer at participating locations on National Doughnut Day.
Krispy Kreme:
Krispy Kreme is letting customers decide what kind of doughnut they want. This Friday, get any one doughnut for free. Choose wisely.
Walmart
The retailer plans to give out 1.2 million full-sized glazed doughnuts while supplies last.
