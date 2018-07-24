What is it about a margarita that is so delicious? After all, in a nearly endless world of cocktail options, few drinks garner the kind of love and devotion that the simple mix of tequila and citrus gets. Sour and sweet, with just a hint of savory, it's also endlessly customizable. Fruit? Frozen? On the rocks? Salt or sugar rim? There's no wrong answer.
So we don't exactly need an excuse to sip on a margarita, but it doesn't hurt to find one, either. Ahead we've rounded up the best spots to drink margaritas in NYC. In a city of millions (and perhaps even more margaritas) how could we narrow it down? Our friends at Yelp took a look at the highest-ranked restaurants that mention the drink in their reviews. From there, they looked at overall ranking and number of reviews to give us an idea of the most popular spots to sip margaritas around the city. Chips and dip are totally optional, but highly encouraged. Cheers!